Analyst: State’s most vulnerable are being left behind in the state’s recovery
Sean O’Leary, senior policy analyst at the nonpartisan West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, reports in a blog post that West Virginia had recovered roughly two-thirds of the 93,900 jobs it lost in March and April.
“As previous posts have shown, most of those gains occurred in May and June, with job growth slowing significantly in July and August,” he writes.
“But as the jobs recovery as a whole has slowed down, for some workers, it hasn’t occurred at all,” O’Leary says. “Jobs for West Virginia’s highest wage earners have fully returned, but only half of the jobs lost this spring have returned for those making less than $27,000 per year.
“The pandemic’s accompanying recession hit low wage workers – as well as women, young, and Black workers – the hardest, and now our recovery is widening the gap between the rich and the poor.”
O’Leary maintains that the disproportionate impact “reflects longstanding inequities in education, employment, housing, and health care that the current crisis is exacerbating.”
“Because people of color, particularly women of color, are overrepresented in low-wage jobs, they are more likely to have lost jobs and income due to the pandemic. They are also more likely to have worked in a front-line, essential occupation and risked exposure to Covid-19 and its potentially devastating health consequences, and now are more likely to be waiting for their job to return.”
● ● ●
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) has announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis grower permits – including two in Beaver.
These permit holders will cultivate medical cannabis plants before sending them for processing into allowable forms for patient use. The allowable forms for patient use include: pill, oil, topical (including gel, cream and ointments), plant form for vaporization/nebulization, tincture, liquid and dermal patch.
Holistic WV Farms I, LLC, and Verano WV, LLC, both of Beaver, have been granted permits.
● ● ●
Gov. Jim Justice provided an update earlier this week on cities and counties throughout West Virginia applying for funds through the federal CARES Act, reporting that more than $132 million has now been awarded across the state. To date, 191 cities and counties have applied for this grant funding.
● ● ●
North American Millwright Services, Inc., has expanded with a new facility in West Virginia. The company opened the expansion Thursday. The latest expansion comes on the heels of North American Millwright’s hyper growth over the last five years and with the addition of new manufacturing plants in the Martinsburg region.
The new facility is located in Berkeley County in Inwood, and is comprised of a 10,000-square-foot assembly area. The staff will be made up of some of the millwrights in the region.