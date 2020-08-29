Regionally, jobless numbers fall but most sit above state rate
Seven of nine counties across southern West Virginia saw their unemployment numbers drop from June to July, according to data released this week by WorkForce West Virginia, but six saw their percentage rates stay above the state average of 9.9 percent and five remained above the U.S. average of 10.2 percent.
Unemployment decreased in 49 counties, increased in five counties – including Wyoming and McDowell – and remained unchanged in one county. Counties reporting an unemployment rate at 16.0 percent or greater were McDowell (16.0) and Mingo (18.2). Counties reporting an unemployment rate of less than 7 percent included Hampshire (6.3), Doddridge (6.3) and Pendleton (5.3).
The number of unemployed state residents decreased 4,600 to 75,400. Total unemployment was up 37,000 over the year.
Since July 2019, total nonfarm employment has decreased 51,700. Employment declines included 16,600 in leisure and hospitality; 9,300 in trade, transportation and utilities; 5,800 in government; 4,900 in professional and business services; 4,300 in education and health services; 3,600 in mining and logging; 2,700 in construction; 1,700 in financial activities; 1,100 in other srrvices; 900 in manufacturing; and 800 in information.
Unemployment rates
in Southern West Virgnia
County July June
Fayette 10.6 11.6
Greenbrier 8.3 9.0
McDowell 16.0 14.4
Mercer 11.9 12.1
Monroe 7.9 8.6
Nicholas 12.0 12.7
Raleigh 10.0 10.9
Summers 8.5 9.7
Wyoming 13.1 12.9
West Virginia 9.9 10.5
● ● ●
Two southern West Virginia businesses were among 30 across the state that grew their enterprise by exporting a good or service to a new country last year. All were recognized by state officials in a virtual ceremony on Aug. 26.
The two businesses are:
● Coal Fillers, Inc. of Sophia.
Product/service: Austin Black 325, a carbon powder used as a pigment and filler in rubber and plastic products.
Exported to: Taiwan, Uruguay, France, Germany, Netherlands, Venezuela, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and Vietnam.
● Ezebreak, LLC of Frankford.
Product/service: Micro-Blaster rock breaking equipment.
Exported to: Denmark and Sweden.
● ● ●
Summit Financial Group, Inc. has announced a third quarter 2020 dividend of $0.17 per share payable on Sept. 30 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 15.