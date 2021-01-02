Transfer station gets green light for Bluefield Area Transit
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has announced that Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) will build a bus transfer station in the city utilizing grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration.
Swope Construction, headquartered in Huntington with an office in Bluefield, won the $2.7 million bid to build the facility, said Bill Robinson, director of the state Division of Public Transit.
BAT serves Mercer and McDowell counties. In 2019, BAT carried nearly 212,000 passengers — including 127,983 elderly and 15,966 passengers with disabilities — a total of 799,938 miles.
Robinson said a transfer station in Bluefield was necessary to keep riders out of the weather while waiting to transfer to another bus or to shelter Greyhound bus passengers.
In 2016, Bluefield received $2.5 million in grant funding to develop The Commercialization Station, a business incubator designed to nurture manufacturing in the area. Local business and government officials are pushing to bring jobs to Mercer County.
In addition to the federal funding, $527,669 in state funding is being used, along with $50,750 in local funding. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.
------
Girls Scout Troop #51264 will be donating food to the One Voice, Food for Angels program on Monday as part of a Giving Challenge. Melonie Terry with One Voice will be accepting the donation.
The Girl Scout Winter Giving Challenge started in early December. Troop #10255 donated pet food to the Raleigh County Humane Society. Troop #32547 donated warm socks, toboggans, gloves, and scarves to the local blessing boxes. Troop #51264 is the third troop in the challenge and is donating food to One Voice, Food for Angels.
There are a total of seven troops (58 girls) participating from the Girl Scouts of Raleigh County Service Unit.
------
Residents located in the West Virginia Hive service area who are interested in launching a new business idea or refining their current operations have the opportunity to register at a substantial discount for 10 three-hour online sessions, as part of the nationally acclaimed CO.STARTERS Core series.
Judy Moore, director of the West Virginia Hive, said the entire course, including materials, is being offered to WV Hive participants for $52, thanks to sponsorship by Truist (formerly BB&T). She said the standard cost is $350.
Moore stressed West Virginia entrepreneurs need to sign up by the deadline of Jan. 12.
------
Kids and teens of the Upper Kanawha Valley will soon have the opportunity to explore the burgeoning field of robotics thanks to a $10,000 grant from Truist Foundation to BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) for its makerspace called the GRID, an area designed to encourage creativity and collaboration in crafts, coding and more.