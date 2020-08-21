Governor hands out $1.1 million in grants to regional events
This week, Gov. Jim Justice awarded 64 grants, worth $1.1 million from the Governor’s Contingency Fund, to help various organizations that host fairs, festivals, or similar events bridge the gap in a year when such events were forced to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In southern West Virginia, the grants went to the following:
● $115,000 to Greenbrier Valley Theater.
● $90,000 to Theater Arts of West Virginia in Raleigh County.
● $46,899 to Carnegie Hall Inc. in Greenbrier County.
● $7,129 to the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia in Beckley.
● $5,941 to the Raleigh County Veterans Museum in Beckley.
● $5,311 to Three Rivers Avian Center Inc. in Summers County.
● $3,781 to the Flanagan Murrell House Inc. in Summers County.
● $3,393 to Southern West Virginia Veterans Memorial Museum in Summers County.
● $3,267 to the Historic Fayette Theatre.
● $2,970 to the City of Beckley.
● $2,970 to Summers County Historic Landmarks Commission.
● $2,673 to the African American Heritage Family Tree Museum in Fayette County.
● $1,188 to the Nicholas Old Main Foundation in Nicholas County.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has set aside more than $106 million in mitigation grant funding, which the State of West Virginia will soon be able to use on projects to decrease the impact of any future natural disasters. This federal funding comes in the form of a new HUD grant, called Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT).
The CDBG-MIT funds provide the state an opportunity to fortify resiliency measures to decrease the impact of future flooding events and other natural hazards in 12 counties designated by HUD: Clay, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Nicholas, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Monroe, Pocahontas, Roane, Summers, and Webster counties.
The state is conducting public hearings to provide an opportunity for public engagement and input on the draft Action Plan. The Virtual Public Hearings will be:
● Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1-3 p.m.
● Thursday, Sept. 3, 6-8 p.m.
● Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m.
● Thursday, Sept. 10, 1-3 p.m.
West Virginia has been allocated a total of $106,494,000 in CDBG-MIT funding, with a requirement that at least 50 percent – $53,247,000 – must benefit the four counties federally categorized as the “Most Impacted and Distressed”: Clay, Greenbrier, Kanawha, and Nicholas counties. At the same time, at least 50 percent of the CDBG-MIT funds are also required to benefit people with “Low to Moderate Income” levels, as defined by federal guidelines.