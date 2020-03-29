Burlington services to have new president

When Chris Mullett was 15 years old, he had an experience that would change his life forever.
As part of a summer mission project with Appalachian Service Project, Mullett traveled with his youth group to Harlan, Ky., where he helped build a house for a family living in the area.
“I felt at that time as a 15-year-old that I had never done anything more important than that in my life and I wasn’t sure that I ever would do anything more important than that in my life,” Mullett said.
He adds that this experience not only shaped the way he saw the world but also put him on the path to becoming the next president and CEO of Burlington United Methodist Family Services, a role that he will step into in April.
“I saw the difference that could be made in someone’s life when they have the right resources and I also was exposed to the incredible disparity that exists in our nation between the haves and the have-nots,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to work in the capacity of putting resources in people’s hands.”
While it may seem like a daunting task, leading an organization that has such a wide reach and provides many necessary services to people in the community, Mullett said he is excited for the opportunity and feels privilege to be part of an organization that is making a difference in the lives of so many.
He added that he is also thankful that the existing president and CEO, Michael Price, has agreed to stick around until the end of June to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
Founded in 1913, Burlington United Methodist Family Services has several locations throughout West Virginia and provides a number of services from residential treatment facilities for troubled teens to a sober living home for women.
The organization also has a large foster care program and offers aid and resources to families looking into adoption.
“They have residential services, they have foster care and adoption services but they also do community-based services like Birth to Three, Parents as Teachers, Right From the Start, Safe at Home and Sober Living for Women — they’re addressing this issue at every level and it takes a great organization to do that,” he said.
Though Mullett is originally from Fairmont, W.Va., he was raised in Maryland and Pennsylvania. His education includes an undergraduate degree in sociology, philosophy and broad social science from the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown campus. He then earned his Master of Divinity from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology.
Prior to beginning his work with nonprofits, Mullett was a pastor for roughly 20 years,
Although he loved the work, he said he felt he was called to do something different.
“There just came a turning point in my life where I saw that leading a nonprofit was the best way to fulfill the calling on my life — to help engaged people in helping those who were in need,” he said. “I had done that as a pastor and I worked hard to get people engaged from within the church but there just came a point in which I realized that actually doing that nonprofit work was really where I wanted to be.”
In 2006, he left pastoral ministry to work at World Vision Appalachia in Philippi, W.Va. He then went on to serve as the Clarksburg Mission executive director for 10 years. His last stop before joining Burlington was as executive director of the West Virginia Epilepsy Foundation.
Mullet said he remembers the day he found out about the job opening with Burlington and showing it to his wife, who said, “This is perfect for you.”
He said he had worked with the homeless for more than 10 years, watched as the opioid crisis began to affect the region and then as the number of children in foster care doubled.
“... Burlington has an amazing reputation in the nonprofit community, amazing reputation with the DHHR as a trusted agency to deal with children in residence and children in foster care and working with families moving toward adoption services,” he said. “The opportunity to have an impact on the foster care crisis that we’re having in West Virginia is just incredibly important to me.”
As Mullett prepares to take over Burlington United Methodist Family Services in the coming weeks, he said he plans to spend the first few months traveling around the state with Price in order to visit all the different locations.
“There is not a single employee or a child living on the campuses that doesn’t know more than I do and so I plan to do very little talking and a whole lot of listening,” he said.
Mullett said he also excited to spend time with the children whom Burlington serves during his first few months on the job.
“I just want to get to know the kids,” he said. “I think that being on the campus at Burlington will afford me the opportunity on lunch break to play a game of basketball or put together a puzzle with children... Some of these kids up until now have terrible stories, but having an impact to make the end of their story better than the beginning, how can life get any better than that?”