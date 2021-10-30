The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce helped Tyler Hicks open his Broke Guys Detailing shop with a grand opening at 345 Prince St. in downtown Beckley on Friday with a ribbon cutting and a tour of its facility. Hicks, giving media interviews before the ribbon cutting, said he created his new business to do interior and exterior automotive detailing. All of its products, he says, are eco friendly.
Broke Guys Detailing has grand opening
