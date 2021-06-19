Economist: Opioids cost community $3.3B in damages
charleston (ap) – A Harvard health economist has testified that prescription opioids have caused an estimated $3.3 billion in damages in a West Virginia community.
Thomas McGuire, professor of health economics at Harvard Medical School, testified this past week in a civil trial in which Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuse drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the opioid epidemic. The companies have maintained that poor communication and pill quotas set by federal agents are to blame for the epidemic, along with a rise in prescriptions written by doctors. The landmark trial is being heard in Charleston.
McGuire attributed $2.8 billion to lives lost in Cabell County and the Huntington community and the rest to excess health care costs.
Under cross examination from an attorney for Cardinal Health, he said it would be difficult to determine how much damage was caused by prescription opioids obtained through the companies verses prescription opioids obtained illegally.
Defense attorneys asked Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Faber to strike McGuire’s testimony.
Faber said he would consider the request but didn’t immediately rule on it.
The trial is expected to resume June 28.
l l l
West Virginia officials have approved a $61.3 million broadband infrastructure plan to build fiber lines in Logan and Mingo counties, according to reporting by The Associated Press.
The Public Service Commission announced this past week that it approved the application from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. They plan to construct and install over 400 miles of fiber in the southern counties.
About 15,200 unserved potential customers exist in the area, according to the commission.
The companies will be allowed to recover project costs through a surcharge to customers’ bills. The surcharge for customers is expected to be less than 20 cents per month.
l l l
Marshall University’s Board of Governors has approved a timeline for naming a new president.
The goal is to have a new president named by October, the university said in a news release Thursday.
Jerome Gilbert, who became Marshall’s president in 2016, announced in April that he is stepping down next year.
“It is the board’s intent to conduct the most inclusive and transparent presidential search that has ever been done at Marshall University,” board chairman Patrick Farrell said.
Marshall has set up a presidential search website to keep the university community informed.
l l l
Secretary of State Mac Warner has issued a notice to business owners to file their Annual Report before the statutory deadline of July 1. For a business to avoid the $50 late filing fee, the Annual Report must be postmarked or submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on July 1.
– The Register-Herald