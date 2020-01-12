U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, secured $667,037,403 in funding from 467 awards for top West Virginia priorities in 2019. The grants included funding to combat the opioid epidemic, economic and rural development, education and health services, transportation and housing, and veterans services.
Top West Virginia awards in 2019:
l $100 million: Corridor H through the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) program
l $52.3 million: Herbert Hoover High School
l $20 million: Interstate 64 widening through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant program, totaling $60 million over the past two years through this transportation program
l $9.4 million: Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grants
l $5.6 million: U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Reconnect grants
l $93.8 million: Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Appropriations Committee, announced the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is the recipient of a $708,300 grant to support the expansion of the HIVE entrepreneur and business assistance program in Beckley. Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have announced $748,650 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) for use of the Maternal Opioid Misuse (MOM) Model.
A Point-in-Time Homeless Count will take place in January in parts of southern West Virginia, and assistance is needed.
In collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, Community Action of South Eastern WV will coordinate a street count of individuals experiencing homelessness in Summers and Monroe counties from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, to 3:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
In order to prepare for the Point-in-Time Count, Community Action of South Eastern WV will lead a series of trainings that will enable volunteers to assist with the count. Volunteers will be equipped with the skills to reach out and to assist this vulnerable population. These trainings will be:
Summers County: noon Jan. 16 at CASEWV Summers County Head Start Center, 101 Second St., Hinton.
Monroe County: noon Jan. 17 at CASEWV Union Office, 245 Main St., Union.
For more information on volunteering for the Point-in-Time Count, contact Community Action of South Eastern WV at 304-809-3052 or jwilliams@casewv.org.
