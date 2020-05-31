State jobless rate hits 15.8 percent; Raleigh County at 18.1 percent
West Virginia’s unemployment rate hit 15.8 percent in April and state officials say they have processed more than 164,000 unemployment claims since the pandemic forced widespread business shutdowns.
About 4,800 West Virginians filed for unemployment aid last week as the state’s economy continues to reel during the coronavirus pandemic, federal officials said Thursday.
Nationwide, about 41 million people have applied for jobless benefits since the outbreak began. Many economists predict the country’s unemployment rate will reach around 20 percent in May.
Unemployment percentage rates in April for southern West Virginia counties were:
Fayette County 18.8
Greenbrier County 14.3
McDowell County 15.0
Mercer County 16.1
Monroe County 13.3
Nicholas County 20.6
Raleigh County 18.1
Summers County 14.4
Wyoming County 18.6
Source: Workforce West Virginia
● ● ●
On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order formally allowing spas, video lottery retailers, swimming pools and other businesses to open on Saturday, May 30, as part of his phased-in plan to reopen the state’s economy.
He also announced that, beginning Monday, June 1, WVSSAC-sanctioned high school and middle school athletics programs and bands will be allowed to resume their summer training programs.
Businesses allowed to reopen on Saturday, with limitations, include: spas and massage businesses, limited video lottery retailers, swimming pools, bowling alleys, pool halls, roller rinks and other places with indoor amusement.
Additionally, all low-contact outdoor youth sports and little league organizations will be permitted to resume practices on June 8. All remaining adult sports facilities will be permitted to reopen on June 8, provided that all additional safety guidelines are properly followed. Venues allowed to reopen include indoor tennis courts, racquetball courts, outdoor basketball courts, and others.
Youth sports games with spectators, outdoor sporting events with spectators, and outdoor equestrian events with spectators will all be allowed to resume on Monday, June 22, with strict social distancing guidelines in place.
● ● ●
Active Southern West Virginia is deferring its Inaugural New River Gorge Rim to Rim 10K to 2021. In place of that event in 2020, however, the organization is hosting the New River Gorge VIRTUAL 10K with a walk and a run option. Funds raised will support free youth running programs in southern West Virginia. Participants will have 20 days to complete the 10K – running, walking, jogging or any combination – between June 1 and June 20. Top finishers will be announced on June 20, and participant gifts will be mailed by July 1.
Fees are $25 for the race and $3.75 for sign-up. Registration ends June 20 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
For more information, see the New River Gorge Virtual 10K race page.