The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office has been made aware of mailed solicitations by a third party offering to assist many businesses around the state with filing their 2020 annual reports.
Filing with a third party is legal, but Secretary Mac Warner says businesses should research before sharing sensitive information or sending payments for such services. He encourages business owners to confirm the company’s business registration before contracting.
During the 2019 annual report filing period, 98 percent of West Virginia businesses filed their annual reports online through the secretary of state’s WV One Stop Business Portal, at Business4WV.gov. The total cost of filing on the site is $26. This includes a $1 online service fee.
The 2020 annual report filing period will begin Jan. 1, 2020, and end July 1, 2020. By law, reports filed after the July 1 deadline will be assessed a late fee.
l l l
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,499,000 for Community Development Financial Institutions in West Virginia. The funding, through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, will enable CDFIs to increase lending and investment in economically distressed communities.
l l l
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a 10-state coalition in filing comments on a move by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to replace a job-killing oil and natural gas rule.
The coalition said the new rule recognizes that the Obama-era EPA acted outside of its authority in 2016 when it imposed a methane regulation on natural gas transmission and storage, and the unlawful rule imposed unnecessary and onerous mandates on producers.
The coalition argues EPA’s proposed rule correctly rejects legal deficiencies of the 2016 rule, reflects a balanced view of EPA’s prior regulations and eliminates duplicative and costly regulation.
The West Virginia-led comments were joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
l l l
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced $356,882 from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy through the Combating Opioid Overdose through Community-Level Intervention grant program. This funding will support the development of strategies to prevent and treat substance use disorder and promote the partnership of law enforcement with public health agencies.
l l l
Hope Cunningham is joining Grist Real Estate.
Cunningham will provide real estate services for buyers and sellers. She previously worked for a real estate attorney, gaining experience preparing deed, title and closing documents.
Her motto in life is “Love where you Live.”
l l l
