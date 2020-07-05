Capito joins bipartisan effort on legislation to allow states leeway on obligations
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and several other senators have anounced the Lifting Our Communities through Advance Liquidity for Infrastructure (LOCAL Infrastructure) Act. As the U.S. The legislation would amend the federal tax code to restore state and local governments’ ability to use advance refunding to manage bond debt and reduce borrowing costs for public projects.
The senators’ legislation comes in response to calls from state and local leaders for the federal government to provide additional support to communities as they assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on their budgets and begin planning for the future.
Advance refunding would allow state and local governments to refinance outstanding municipal bonds to more favorable borrowing rates or conditions before the end of the initial bond term on a tax-exempt basis. This process is very similar to how a homeowner may refinance the mortgage on their property to lock in a lower interest rate.
The federal tax-exempt debt could be refinanced only once, but local communities would be able to take advantage of the lower interest rates to generate additional savings on existing bonds. Local governments could reinvest these savings to fund infrastructure, education, health care, or other capital improvement projects.
Advance refunding has saved state and local governments billions of dollars over decades, but has been unavailable to state and local governments since 2017.
● ● ●
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, including Lake Stephens, have announced fireworks will be at Lake Stephens today, Sunday, July 5, at 10 p.m.
Fireworks can be viewed from several areas at the lake, including the beach, the dam area, and your boat in the water. Tune in to 99.5, WJLS, for music to accompany the fireworks.
The Splash Pad and Aqua Park will be closed.The beach will open at 6 p.m. Swimming will be allowed until dusk. To view the fireworks from the beach the cost will be $3 per person. A limited number of beach passes will be sold. The beach will remain open until the end of the fireworks.
A & J Catering will operate the concession stand.
The overlook will be closed.
● ● ●
State Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, has been elected to a fourth term as treasurer of the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB), a multi-state compact that works to develop and share best practices and education policies.
The board includes the governor and four gubernatorial appointees from each member state, including at least one state legislator and one educator. Sen. Plymale has served on the board for 17 years, since 2003.
● ● ●
An informational town hall meeting will be Tuesday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Summersville Arena and Conference Center to address SBA Covid-19 resources, grants and other loan programs.