U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has applauded the Trump administration’s decision to provide federal support to West Virginia by giving the governor the ability to deploy the National Guard under Title 32 502(f).
Manchin said he is relieved the administration extended these orders to 31 days so National Guard troops mobilized during the pandemic will receive federal benefits, including health care, to stay safe.
l l l
Dollar General is providing all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen with a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases. Individuals can present their employment badge or ID to receive the discount.
The company plans to invest about $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who perform work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March.
All Dollar General stores are dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers. Stores are closing one hour early to clean and re-stock shelves, as well as for employees’ safety and well-being.
l l l
First Community Bankshares Inc. recently announced that due to the coronavirus, First Community’s Annual Meeting of shareholders Tuesday, April 28, will be in a virtual meeting format only.
To be admitted, shareholders must enter the control number on their Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, Proxy Card, or Voter Instruction Form previously received.
l l l
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program.
This fund provides up to $311.8 million for freight and passenger rail projects that improve transportation safety, efficiency, and reliability. Eligible applications include projects that address congestion challenges, highway-rail grade crossings, upgrade short line or regional railroad infrastructure, relocate rail lines, improve intercity passenger rail capital assets, and deploy railroad safety technology.
The grant program has at least 25 percent reserved for rural projects. Also, $45 million of the $311.8 million is for projects eligible under 49 U.S.C. 22907(c)(2) that require acquisition of rights-of-way, track, or track structure to support developing new intercity passenger rail service routes.
Applications are due 60 days after the date of publication in the Federal Register. Following publication, FRA will offer web-based training and technical assistance for eligible applicants. For more details, visit FRA’s Competitive Discretionary Grant Program webpage.
l l l
Saunders Staffing Inc. has hired Amber Winnell as recruiting coordinator. Winnell will be involved in recruiting and hiring. Her district includes Raleigh, Fayette and Kanawha counties. She has 15 years of customer service experience as well as 10 years of administrative experience.
l l l
Send your company briefs – promotions, hires, awards, etc. – to rhnews@register-herald.com.