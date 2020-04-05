Boone Memorial Hospital announced two physicians have assumed new leadership roles at that facility.
Todd Berry, DO, has been named medical director of Boone Memorial Hospital’s emergency room while Michael Bledsoe, DO, has been named trauma medical director.
“We are pleased to have two of our highly skilled and respected physicians take on these roles, which are vital to our emergency department,” said Virgil Underwood, CEO.
l l l
Kroger Mid-Atlantic will provide all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and pharmacy associates with a Hero Bonus – a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay, applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18. The premium will be disbursed weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash.
This is in addition to Kroger’s previous commitment shared on March 21, which provided a one-time bonus to frontline associates, which pays out on April 3.
“We’re inspired by our associates who have been on the frontlines, working tirelessly to ensure our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials during this time,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our associates truly are heroes, and the Hero Bonus is a way to thank not only existing associates, but the 500 who have joined the Kroger Mid-Atlantic team in the past two weeks.”
l l l
Kroger Mid-Atlantic, which includes stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio, has more than 1,500 immediate openings. The Mid-Atlantic division already has hired more than 500 associates to help keep up with current demands, including individuals from hard-hit industries like restaurant and hospitality.
Kroger initiated its expedited hiring process two weeks ago to shorten the time between application and employment, onboarding new hires in an average of 72 hours. Kroger’s human resources leaders are working seven days a week to quickly interview and recruit new talent that can uplift the company’s culture and Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit.
Open roles remain nationwide across Kroger’s retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers. Candidates may apply via jobs.kroger.com.
l l l
Send your company briefs – promotions, hires, awards, etc. – to rhnews@register-herald.com.