Cost of delivering coal continues decade-long decline
U.S. delivered coal costs, which reflect commodity and transportation costs, have declined steadily since 2010 (in constant 2017 dollars per ton), according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
In 2019, the average transportation cost of coal was $15.03 per ton, down from $16.07 per ton in 2018. Transportation costs accounted for about 40 percent of the total delivered cost of coal in 2019, down 1 percent compared with the previous year.
In the past 10 years, coal commodity costs have fallen faster than transportation costs. As a result, transportation’s share of the total delivered cost of coal has increased since 2008, when transportation accounted for about one-third of the total cost.
EIA surveys say rail transport costs decreased for the second consecutive year, while river barge costs remained relatively flat. Truck costs decreased by 17 percent in 2019 after two consecutive years of increase.
Nicholas County is receiving $70,799 from the U.S. Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which received funding in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The funding will be used to assist West Virginia and local governments in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the coronavirus. Funded projects may include overtime, protective equipment for law enforcement, training for staff, and medical needs in state and local prisons and detention centers.
The state is receiving $4.74 million for the program, $4.421 million of which is for the state’s Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services.
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has announced a $3.75 million grant to Appalachian Community Capital (ACC) for the ARC-ACC Emergency Business Response Assistance Program to strengthen and stabilize the region’s mission-driven development finance lenders serving small businesses impacted by COVID-19-related losses.
Through this partnership, the ARC-ACC Emergency Business Response Assistance Program will help designated community-based lenders cover operational costs and offset some of the income they are losing by suspending or reducing payments from their borrowers during the COVID-19 crisis.
Dividends, revenues
First Community Bankshares Inc. reported this past week net income of $7.87 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, a decrease of 16 cents or 26.7 percent over the same quarter of 2019.
Additionally, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of 25 cents per common share, the 35th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.