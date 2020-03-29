The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office and the West Virginia Small Business Development Center will hold electronic trainings on SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.
Due to a high volume of questions, trainings will be held on a regular basis. There is no registration, but sessions are limited to the first 100 participants. If the session is full, please join a later session:
l Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
l Wednesday, March 25, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
l Thursday, March 26, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
l Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Training logon information:
Meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/498988675?pwd=a2ZocTRLd0pjaHF6TWtoKzZrSmJ0Zz09&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
Meeting phone: 646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 498 988 675#
Participant Number: #
l l l
As the heightened demand for household essentials offered by Dollar General stores continues across the country amid COVID-19 concerns, the company plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs.
Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, and approximately 75 percent of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General. The company also operates 17 traditional distribution centers, five DG Fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet network.
Although Dollar General currently anticipates the majority of these roles to be temporary, the company has a strong track record of career growth and anticipates providing long-term career growth opportunities to some of these new employees. In the past five years, Dollar General has added approximately 35,000 net new jobs to the American economy, growing its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.
l l l
Alpha Technologies, a Hurricane-based information technology firm, has launched the West Virginia Work Remote Connection Initiative to help small to medium-size businesses across West Virginia obtain the network capacity and bandwidth they need to support their remote workers.
The program offers secure server and connectivity to any business that needs it at no cost for 90 days.
Under the program, Alpha Technologies will host (either physically or virtually) a business’ server(s) at its federally secured data center in South Charleston, install any necessary software to enable the business and remote worker to connect, provide voice/video services, if desired, and offer technical assistance and training to get the business online.
To learn more about the West Virginia Work Remote Connection Initiative or to apply, visit http://www.alpha-tech.us/ or contact Alpha Technologies at 304-201-7485 or wv-wrc@alpha-tech.us.
l l l
Send your company briefs – promotions, hires, awards, etc. – to rhnews@register-herald.com.