Agricultural innovators across West Virginia will compete for a business assistance package valued in excess of $10,000 as part of a contest sponsored by the Robert C. Byrd Institute.
The fifth annual West Virginia Vanguard Agriculture Competition will honor innovation and ingenuity in agriculture, recognizing an entrepreneur whose idea has the greatest potential to solve logistical challenges in the local food supply chain and bring a new product to market.
The winner will receive assistance with:
l Product design and development
l Logo creation and marketing
l Patent, trademark and copyright applications
l Business development planning
l Funding opportunities
West Virginia residents and out-of-state residents enrolled in West Virginia colleges and universities are eligible. Innovators must apply online at www.rcbi.org/go/vanguard2020.
Entries must be received by Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. The winner will be announced in late February during the West Virginia Small Farms Conference in Charleston.
The contest is part of RCBI’s Agricultural Innovations, an initiative to improve opportunities for West Virginia’s farming and agricultural economy. The initiative supports and enhances a vibrant local foods system by promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. RCBI also helps food producers, distributors and buyers expand their reach and influence through advanced manufacturing practices and product development.
The Agricultural Innovations initiative is funded by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and supported by a coalition of partners across West Virginia.
Tom Dixon has joined City National Bank as region manager of the Allegheny East and Allegheny West markets. He will lead City’s retail banking teams in the greater Beckley area and throughout the Greenbrier Valley.
Prior to joining City, Dixon spent 10 years in senior banking leadership roles at Summit Community Bank and Huntington Bank. His experience also includes sales leadership roles with mortgage and insurance companies.
A native of Stafford, Va., and a U.S. Air Force veteran, Dixon has called West Virginia home since 2002.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have announced several funding opportunities:
l $8,601,585 to multiple entities fighting homelessness in West Virginia. Funding is provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Included was Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. - $718,744.
l $75,695 from the Appalachian Regional Commission for EdVenture, a workforce development program that creates opportunities for students and young entrepreneurs to find success in their community.
l $736,000 to support the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and its youth suicide prevention program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provides funding.
