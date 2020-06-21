Yeager Airport resuming nonstop flight to Atlanta
Yeager Airport is resuming a nonstop flight to Atlanta that was put on hold earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, airport management said Thursday.
The Charleston airport said Delta will restore a second flight to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting on July 3.
The airport has previously announced it was resuming nonstop flights to Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., in early July.
“We are very happy to see frequency returning to CRW,” said Nick Keller, airport director.
● ● ●
A town hall style meeting to discuss how businesses have been impacted by COVID-19 will be Tuesday, June 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Lively Family Ampitheater in Oak Hill.
John Brenemen, Fayette County commissioner; William “Bill” Hannabass, Oak Hill city manager; Joe Brouse, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority; and Mary Legg, business advisor with the WV Hive, are on the program to address up-to-date information regarding SBA COVID-19 resources, grants and other loan programs. Also, a discussion will be held on what pivoting a small business looks like in these challenging times, followed by an open Q&A session. Online registration is at https://bit.ly/3dieTaH.
● ● ●
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management (DWWM) is now accepting comments and will hold a virtual public meeting for draft Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for the Upper Guyandotte River watershed. A TMDL is a plan of action required by the federal Clean Water Act to restore streams not meeting water quality standards.
For detailed information and resources, visit www.dep.wv.gov/wvtmdl and select Upper Guyandotte in the table of the bottom of the webpage. An interactive overview of the project is available at http://arcg.is/04uisa. The pollutants of concern in this watershed are fecal coliform bacteria, total iron, and selenium.
The WVDEP will also host a virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. Access information for the virtual meeting is available at https://dep.wv.gov/events/Pages/event.aspx?eventid=348).
● ● ●
The June State Junior Conservation camp for 11- to 14-year-olds has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers have put together a virtual version in its place.
From June 22-26, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will offer daily video playlists on its YouTube channel, “Environment Matters,” covering traditional camp activities such as hunter safety, crafts, wildlife, kayaking, forestry and other environmental topics. The free videos and lessons are tailored to camp-age viewers, but anyone is invited to tune in.
Links are at https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/YEP/Pages/default.aspx.