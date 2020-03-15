Thanks to the Beckley Area Foundation, Mountain State Centers for Independent Living in Beckley has a computer lab in its office at 329 Prince St.
MSCIL opened its office in Beckley in 1988. Since then it has been supporting people with disabilities to be able to live independently in the Beckley area.
The group has started classes in its computer lab for consumers related to voting online, and in the next few weeks it will be doing candidate’s forum training including checking voter registration status and voting polling place.
Many individuals who feel marginalized didn’t believe their voices would be heard. MSCIL believe that in the future, as more classes are made available, this impact will grow in many ways, including successful employment.
Contact Kelly Elkins if you are interested in hiring Mountain State Centers for Independent Living to train groups or staff or if you are interested in renting the computer lab.
l l l
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., along with his bipartisan colleagues introduced the Great American Outdoors Act, landmark legislation to preserve and protect the country’s public lands. The bipartisan legislation provides permanent and full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and addresses the nearly $12 billion maintenance backlog in national parks and other land management agencies.
Reently, President Donald Trump announced his support for this legislation and called on Congress to send it to his desk.
l l l
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to reduce barriers to employment in the banking industry for qualified applicants with minor criminal records. Currently, otherwise highly qualified individuals with minor arrest or conviction records are prohibited from working in the banking industry because of a provision in the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, which requires financial institutions to screen out applicants with criminal records. The law provides for waivers in some scenarios, but the process is complex and arduous, and few applicants are successfully hired.
This bill was also introduced by Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Doug Jones, D-Ala., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, and companion legislation will be introduced in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks by Reps. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and Anthony Gonzales, R-Ohio.
l l l
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $633,296 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) for West Virginia University (WVU) Research Cooperation.
This funding will go toward a project that will examine neural processes involved with human social attention and visual focus.
l l l
Send your company briefs – promotions, hires, awards, etc. – to rhnews@register-herald.com.