West Virginia could receive an additional federal grant of $4 million to continue upgrades to county election security upon passage of the 2020 appropriations bill, with the support of the state’s congressional delegation. The bill secures funding to the Department of Homeland Security for election cybersecurity and physical security of state and local election systems.
It will help states address election security and upgrade voting equipment under Help America Vote Act of 2002 guidelines. West Virginia’s portion of the funding is part of $425 million in HAVA-approved grants to all 50 states and territories, in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020 (H.R. 1158).
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,085,179 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Head Start programs in Raleigh and Wyoming counties.
l $1,800,146 - Mountain Heart Community Services, Inc.
l $1,285,033 - Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc.
The Robert C. Byrd Institute’s Machinist Technology/CNC Program in Welch – offered in partnership with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and the McDowell County Career & Technology Center – has earned site approval from the Higher Learning Commission, a regional college accrediting body.
This means students in the program are eligible for federal financial aid and other assistance to cover tuition costs, said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. Students also are eligible for financial aid through WV Invests, the state program to provide financial assistance to students pursing certificates or degrees in specific high-demand fields.
The program is offered five days a week at the McDowell County Career & Technology Center in Welch.
For information about RCBI’s Machinist Technology/CNC Program, contact Tracy Straub at tstraub@rcbi.org or 304-781-1678.
Higher education veteran Carol Howerton has been named senior strategic advisor for workforce development for Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI). She will assume the role Jan. 13.
The Logan resident will bring her extensive knowledge and expertise to RCBI’s workforce training programs. She also will join RCBI’s outreach staff in visiting companies and responding directly to their training needs.
Howerton previously was associate vice president for academic affairs at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, where she also was grants manager. From 1999 to 2014, Howerton was chairwoman of the college’s Division of Applied and Industrial Technology.
She earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and computer science from Concord College and a master of science degree in management information studies from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.
