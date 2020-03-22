U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Reps. Alex Mooney, 2nd District, and Carol Miller, 3rd District, sent a letter to Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Stephen Dickson to support the proposed runway extension at Yeager Airport.
The elected officials noted the project is critical to ensuring the future success of Yeager Airport and West Virginia. Runway safety areas are vital for the safety of all airports, but especially so at Yeager due to the sharp height of the dropoff at the end of each runway. Extending the runway will drastically improve safety and permit air service to thrive, and construction will provide a significant economic benefit to the state.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched an initiative to increase the focus of agency inspections in West Virginia’s maritime, construction and general industries on identifying, reducing or eliminating worker exposures to respirable crystalline silica.
Respirable crystalline silica consists of small silica particles that are generated by cutting, sawing, grinding, drilling and crushing materials such as stone, rock, concrete, brick, block and mortar. Inhaling the dust created during these operations can cause silicosis, an incurable lung disease, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. For more information on the health effects from silica exposure and how employers can protect workers, visit OSHA’s Safety and Health Topics webpage on Crystalline Silica.
OSHA’s new silica standards for the maritime, construction and general industries could impact approximately 5,684 West Virginia workers.
With recent information released by state and federal authorities regarding COVID-19, Secretary of State Mac Warner announced his office will encourage business and licensing customers to use the office’s online services, in lieu of in-person filings, to protect the public and state employees.
Effective until further notice, all WV Secretary of State offices throughout the state will not serve walk-in business and licensing customers. All of these services can be completed online or by paper. For paper submission, packets and paperwork may be submitted in person at a drop-off location or via the U.S. mail.
WVSOS Business & Licensing professionals are available for questions from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday by calling 304-558-8000.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that its Rural Development program is implementing remote operational status effective immediately.
Rural Development leadership and managers will continue to provide customer service while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s direction for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal program provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
