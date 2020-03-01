The Southern West Virginia YMCA of Beckley was one of four branches in West Virginia to receive part of a $35,000 grant from Walmart on Thursday at Charleston Family YMCA, which shared in the funding. The two other YMCAs were YMCA of Wheeling and YMCA of Huntington.
The Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors and Robert Bittinger Jr., chairman of its Feed The Need Community Food Drive, held its annual meeting with directors of the Greenbrier and Monroe County food pantries and Wellspring of Greenbrier Inc. to discuss community and operational needs.
During 2019, The Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors raised $10,000 through its generous members and affiliates. Nine food pantries in Greenbrier and Monroe counties plus Wellspring of Greenbrier Inc. were given $1,000 each. Bittinger states the Feed The Need Community Food Drive has raised over $77,000 in the last nine years.
Nationally known expert Don Schjeldahl will headline Craft 2: A Farm to Bottle Summit Tuesday, March 3, in Huntington as the Robert C. Byrd Institute brings together interests from across the region to support the emerging craft beverage economy. The event will run 2 to 6 p.m. at Mountain Health Network Arena, 1 Center Plaza, Huntington. A tasting event will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. and feature locally produced food and craft beverages. The cost is $25 per person. Register at www.rcbi.org/go/craft2.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a grant of $434,180 to support Marshall University’s Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation Research. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provided the funding.
West Liberty University was awarded a $129,000 grant for summer research as the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission renewed its support for the Summer Undergraduate Research Experience program across the state.
In addition to teaching undergraduate and graduate biology students, Matthew Zdilla teaches in the Physician Assistant Studies master’s degree program and is one of five finalists selected for West Virginia Professor of the Year by the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia. Topics have included novel neurosurgical procedures, infections and antibiotics, water quality of area streams, crayfish, snakes and vascular variations.
With help from alumni and friends, the next West Virginia dentists and dental hygienists will be trained in modernized facilities at the West Virginia University School of Dentistry.
Transforming Oral Health: The Campaign for Facilities is a $15 million fundraising effort to support multiphase facility upgrades for WVU School of Dentistry units. The planned renovations will bring the school out of 1957, when its current space was first created, into the 2020s and beyond.
