Baker, Sopher elected to Humanities Council
Leslie Baker and Tom Sopher of Beckley were two of four people statewide elected to the West Virginia Humanities Council at its spring board meeting on April 17.
Baker is director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Beckley and director of operations at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum. Sopher is a city council representative for Ward 1 and a local businessman.
The Council’s Board of Directors is composed of 24 citizens from across the state. Members are elected to a three-year term and may be elected to one additional three-year term.
● ● ●
Manchin: Broadband maps still incorrect
On Friday, after the release of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., again called on FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to update the maps that dictate where funding is distributed to expand broadband coverage for Americans. Manchin sent Pai an additional 107 speed tests from West Virginians across the Mountain State which continue to prove the FCC’s maps are wrong.
● ● ●
$3 million from CARES for housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Public Housing Operation Fund, by virtue of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), has directed $3 million for local housing authorities across West Virginia in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
This funding is designed to provide West Virginia communities with financial resources to manage and maintain resident services, as well as support and respond to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing. Regional housing authority awards included:
● Beckley – $117,633
● Bluefield – $103,825
● Mount Hope – $78,497
● Raleigh County – $56,904
● ● ●
Budds named to sales for U.S. Cellular
U.S. Cellular has announced Brandi Budds has been named area sales manager for southwestern Virginia and southern West Virginia. Budds will be responsible for seven retail owned company stores. A native of Knoxville, Budds currently resides in Beckley with her spouse.
● ● ●
Dividends, revenues
First Community Bankshares Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of 25 cents per common share. The quarterly dividend is expected to be paid on or about May 22. The current year marks the 35th consecutive year of regular cash dividends paid to shareholders.