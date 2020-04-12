The National Federation of Independent Businesses Optimism Index fell 8.1 points in March to 96.4, the largest monthly decline in the survey’s history.
Nine of the 10 Index components declined, which is evidence that economic disruptions are escalating on Main Street as small businesses struggle to keep their doors open amid the coronavirus pandemic. The small business sector is anticipating and bracing for continued economic disruptions going forward.
The NFIB survey collected the majority of responses in the first half of the month, so the sharp decline in employment is not reflected in the March survey data.
The March survey also found reports of better business conditions in the next six months declined 17 points to a net 5 percent, which is the largest monthly decline since November 2012. Also, real sales expectations in the next six months declined 31 points to a net negative 12 percent, the largest monthly decline in the survey’s history.
The Robert C. Byrd Institute’s Apprenticeship Works initiative has been designated by the U.S. Department of Labor as a national program qualified to support manufacturers across the country.
The designation for the Institute, in Huntington, means companies that work with Apprenticeship Works will be able to establish customized apprenticeship programs more quickly and therefore address their workforce needs faster.
With industry partners in 18 states, Apprenticeship Works provides consulting, development and related training, as well as a pathway to a college degree for individual apprentices.
Darrell Donahue has been appointed dean of the Davis College at West Virginia University.
Donahue most recently was chair of the Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering in the Michigan State University College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and College of Engineering. His WVU appointment will begin July 1.
The Department of Justice announced that it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these funds. The department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award.
Sheetz, a major restaurant and convenience chain across the Mid-Atlantic, announced a new “SHcan & Go!” feature allowing customers to scan and pay for convenience items through the Sheetz app. Now available at all 600 Sheetz locations, this new feature minimizes interaction in the checkout process in support of social distancing recommendations.
