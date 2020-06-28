United Way hoping to capture magic of Whitewater Wednesday
United Way of Southern West Virginia (UWSWV) has announced that it will be hosting what it is calling a revived take on Whitewater Wednesday, in conjunction with River Expeditions, on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The event was popular in the late ‘90s, according to a press release from UWSWV. The organization’s hope is to recapture the same excitement.
The United Way is encouraging all businesses, organizations and individuals to get out and enjoy the “wild and wonderful” while having fun and supporting the community.
“We have seen first-hand how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted our community in countless ways and look forward to hosting this in-person, social, meaningful event alongside proper safety measures,” said Megan Legursky, executive director of UWSWV. “Every dollar raised will go to support local programs and partner agencies in our United Way’s seven-county region.”
Whitewater Wednesday will be a half-day event, beginning with a 2- to 3-hour rafting trip guided by River Expeditions, and ending with an evening reception. The reception will be held in a spacious indoor and outdoor venue at River Expeditions which will allow for safe distancing.
The reception will include local food and drinks, raffle and auction items, live music by Matt Mullins, and networking in partnership with the local Chambers of Commerce. Various levels of business sponsorships are available.
● ● ●
Appalachian Power is asking for bidders on up to 50 megawatts of solar energy resources in West Virginia, according to a story by MetroNews.
The request for proprosal has a minimum bid size of 10 megawatts, an operational date of December 2022, and provides developers the option of including an energy storage system with their proposal.
● ● ●
This week, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, called on Amtrak to commit to resuming daily service for its long-distance routes across the country and provide a detailed timeline on the plan to resume those services. Amtrak recently released a plan to cut 20 percent of its workforce and reduce service on most long-distance trains down to three days per week.
● ● ●
West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 12.9 percent, down three percentage points in May, according to WorkForce West Virginia. Unemployment rates decreased in all 55 counties. The rates across southern West Virginia were:
Monroe 10.2 percent
Summers 10.9 percent
Greenbrier 11.8 percent
Raleigh 13.0 percent
McDowell 13.3 percent
Mercer 13.3 percent
Wyoming 13.5 percent
Fayette 13.8 percent
Nicholas 14.0 percent
Mingo County registered the highest unemployment rate at 19.3 percent, while Hampshire County recorded the state’s lowest at 8.4 percent.