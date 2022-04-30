First Community Bankshares, Inc. reported this week its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company reported quarterly net income of $9.52 million for the quarter. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of 27 cents per common share, an increase of 8 percent over the same quarter last year. First Community Bank has branch locations in Nicholas, Webster, Raleigh and Summers counties.
United Bankshares, Inc. this week reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022 of $81.7 million as compared to earnings of $73.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The quarter was highlighted by strong 11 percent annualized loan growth (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans), net interest margin expansion and the resumption of United’s share repurchase program.
Some West Virginia businesses have reported to the secretary of state’s office that they are receiving solicitations in the mail from a third-party vendor offering to assist with obtaining a copy of their “Certificate of Existence.”
While third-party business services assistance is not illegal, this solicitation has misled many businesses, the state office said in a press release.
In West Virginia, a Certificate of Existence is not required annually, and is needed only in limited circumstances.
For businesses that do require a copy of their Certificate of Existence, one can easily be requested for $10 through the WV One Stop Business Portal at Business4.wv.gov.