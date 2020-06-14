Study: Appalachia income rises, poverty falls, but statistics lag U.S.
On Thursday, the Appalachian Regional Commission released The Appalachian Region: A Data Overview from the 2014–2018 American Community Survey, also known as “The Chartbook.” Among its findings:
● Median household income in Appalachia rose 5 percent to $49,747 in 2014–2018 but remained at only 83 percent of the national average.
● Since 2009–2013, the share of Appalachian residents in poverty fell 1.2 percentage points to 15.8 percent in 2014–2018, yet remained 1.7 percentage points higher than the national average.
● In 2014–2018, 75 percent of Appalachian households had a broadband internet subscription. Yet in 39 of the region’s counties, the share was less than 60 percent. Regionally, Appalachia was over five percentage points lower than the national average.
● The share of Appalachia’s working-age adults ages 25 and over in the region with at least a bachelor’s degree rose 2.2 percentage points since 2009–2013 to 25.7 percent. Despite this increase, the share of available working-age adults was 7.2 percentage points below the national average in 2014–2018.
Pandemic delays Intuit ribbon cutting to Nov. 1
Intuit may be cutting the ribbon on its new headquarters in Bluefield by Nov. 1, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s director of economic and community development, told the city’s board of directors this week the date had to be pushed back from September because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Alorica, which manages personnel for Intuit, has about 80 employees at Intuit’s temporary offices on Commerce Street. Employees are trained to handle calls related to Intuit’s online products.
Intuit announced in March 2019 the company was locating in downtown Bluefield and will eventually employ up to 500 people.
AMC posts huge loss, plans July reopening
AMC Entertainment reported a whopping $2.2 billion loss in the first quarter on Tuesday, the result of the global theatrical shutdown caused by COVID-19.
AMC, the world’s largest movie theater owner, said that it is planning to reopen its 1,000 theaters around the world next month.
AMC will initially open with classic movie screenings, like rival circuits, but go quickly to new Hollywood tentpole releases.
EDA investment to help economic development
The Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced $420,000 for economic development in district planning in six different locations in West Virginia, including $70,000 for the Planning and Development Council for Princeton and Mercer County. The investment is designed to help identify economic factors and help planning councils create individual plans to further development in each of the designated areas.