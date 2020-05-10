Brownfield restoration gets $300,000 boost
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Land Restoration will receive a $300,000 grant to assess brownfield properties for potential petroleum and hazardous substance impacts in areas impacted by downsizing of the chemical manufacturing industry.
A press release from the WVDEP states that assessing the abandoned and underutilized sites eliminates a barrier for redevelopment and ultimately returns properties to productive and beneficial uses.
Seven other entities in West Virginia also received EPA Brownfields Grants, including the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, which received $442,320. In total, $3.2 million was awarded to West Virginia.
The focus of the WVDEP grant application was the central Kanawha River Valley, extending from Nitro to Belle, but the grant funding can be used anywhere in the state.
WVDEP’s Division of Land Restoration will administer the grant awarded to the agency.
● ● ●
City National Bank received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the north central region in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, claiming the top honor in its region for the third year in a row. City beat out all other banks in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
In addition to ranking highest overall in its region, City also fared best in the factors of “communication and advice,” “convenience” and “channel activities.”
● ● ●
Susan Parsons, cafeteria manager at Shady Spring Middle School, has been named the Mideast regional Manager of the Year by the national nonprofit School Nutrition Association (SNA). This award is considered the highest honor a school nutrition manager can receive and recognizes cafeteria managers who have demonstrated dedication and ingenuity to improve her or his school meal program. Although the nomination process began before widespread COVID-19 school closures, SNA also recognizes the expansive efforts of school nutrition managers on the front lines of current emergency feeding programs, ensuring needy students continue to access healthy meals.
● ● ●
West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue has launched a printable version of his office’s Get a Life financial education activity for parents and educators looking for at-home learning opportunities. The budget simulation is designed for students in eighth grade but may be a beneficial exercise for students at both the middle school and high school levels.
● ● ●
Dividends, revenues
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI), reported that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable July 6 to shareholders of record on June 15.