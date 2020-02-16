West Virginians will gain new and improved options to get active with a leisurely stroll or bicycle ride, thanks to a statewide project involving West Virginia University.
The Center for ActiveWV announced a slate of inaugural grant funding for 13 projects that increase or improve pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure in communities, schools and health centers across the state. The funding is part of the center’s Take Back Our Health WV initiative.
The City of Oak Hill was chosen for its efforts to increase signage and mapping on White Oak Rail Trail, Harlem Heights Loop Trail and trails in Needleseye Park to promote recreational trail use.
l l l
The SBA’s WBC program is a national network of more than 100 locations offering one-on-one counseling and training to women seeking to start businesses, grow their markets or expand through federal contracting opportunities or international trade.
Those interested should message melissa.loder@sba.gov or call 304-623-7448. Advance registration is requested. Applicants must register and receive a certificate from SAM.gov. The SAM.gov certification process for SBA’s Women’s Business Centers can take up to 45 days, so organizations should begin the registration process now.
Eligible applicants for the WBC grant must be private nonprofits with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service in West Virginia. This includes universities, foundations, chambers of commerce, or economic development institutions. The SBA recognizes the importance of Minority Serving Institutions (e.g., Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions from the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander Institutions) and encourages their participation.
For more information, visit owbo@sba.gov.
l l l
Clearway Energy Group signed power purchase agreements with AEP Energy and Toyota for Clearway’s 110-megawatt Black Rock wind farm, in Grant and Mineral counties. The power contracts will enable both AEP Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power, and Toyota to meet their energy management objectives while helping each company achieve its clean energy goals.
Black Rock recently received a Siting Certificate from the West Virginia Public Service Commission and construction is expected to begin in late 2020.
During construction, Black Rock will create at least 200 jobs and generate millions of dollars of spending locally. Once Black Rock is operational, Clearway will be among the leading taxpayers in Grant and Mineral counties with Black Rock paying $400,000 in annual property taxes to the counties and more than $300,000 in annual Business & Occupation taxes to the state. Clearway will also establish the Black Rock Community Benefit Fund, which will donate $50,000 to local nonprofits every year throughout the project’s lifespan.
l l l
Send your company briefs – promotions, hires, awards, etc. – to rhnews@register-herald.com.