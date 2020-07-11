Ag interests push
for farmer assistance
in next Covid relief bill
As debate swirls about what the next Covid-19 assistance package should include, agricultural groups sent a letter to congressional leadership, asking them to provide significantly more funding to assist farmers and their supply chain partners. The letter is in response to challenges that the agricultural sector faces during the pandemic and the negative impacts these economic disruptions have had on workers and the farm economy.
Specifically, the ag groups would like to see the following priorities in the next congressional Covid-19 legislation:
● Provide additional funding to the USDA, specifically for farmer and rancher Covid-19 temporary relief and assistance, while also replenishing and increasing the cap for the Commodity Credit Corporation to at least $50 billion.
● Establish policies and funding for USDA to offer direct and temporary assistance to the broader agricultural supply chain beyond the farm gate.
● Support nutrition and feeding programs that are a defense against hunger.
● Address broader policy needs that would help stimulate the economy such as rural broadband expansion and transportation projects.
● ● ●
The United Way of Southern West Virginia has recently allocated $51,863 in Covid-19 support to 23 nonprofit partner agencies from the Community Response & Recovery Fund, according to a press release the nonprofit issued this week.
The United Way has lifted the suspension on allocations and extended a portion of regular allocation assistance to all 2020 partner agencies, the release stated.
“We had to make a decision in March to prepare for the worst during a pandemic,” said Megan Legursky, United Way executive director. “While we have had to make adjustments to allocation expectations and the timing on payouts, it is our goal to follow through with providing as much assistance to our partner agencies as possible.”
● ● ●
The Paycheck Protection Program resumed accepting applications July 6. The new deadline to apply for a PPP loan is Aug. 8.
● ● ●
West Virginia State University Extension Service will launch a monthly series of live hour-long question-and-answer sessions with agricultural experts beginning Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. The Ag Talk sessions will take place the second Tuesday of each month via Zoom.
The first program – Hydroponics for Production with Zac Perry, Horticulturalist – will be July 14. Upcoming programs will address mushroom production, home dairy, low tunnel season extension, grazing management and climate study.
● ● ●
The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee has provided $99,997 to improve access to local foods in schools by implementing and expanding a farm-to-school program in West Virginia.