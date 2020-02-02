The CEOs of Nike, Adobe and PayPal are set to participate in a business panel discussion at Marshall University.
The event is Feb. 19 at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. The event is open to the public.
The event is being hosted by Marshall’s Lewis College of Business. Intuit executive chairman Brad D. Smith will serve as moderator. Smith is a West Virginia native whose information technology company makes TurboTax and QuickBooks. The company opened a “prosperity hub” in Bluefield last fall.
Nike President and CEO John Donahoe, Adobe President and CEO Shantanu Narayen and PayPal President and CEO Daniel Schulman are expected to attend the discussion.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned job seekers to exercise caution when looking for employment opportunities.
January and February can be the busiest time for job seekers. Many seek to capitalize on new hiring budgets, while others may look for a temporary job to pay off gift and travel expenses from the holiday season.
People should be particularly cautious of work-at-home positions. Such opportunities may promise flexibility and extra income but result in nothing more than lost time and money.
Additional tips include:
Use extra caution when looking at job ads with generic titles, such as administrative assistant or customer service representative.
Check the business’ legitimate website or call its verified phone number to make sure the opening is authentic.
Use caution when advertisements urge candidates to apply immediately and use phrases such as “Teleworking OK,” “Immediate Start” and “No Experience Needed.”
Do internet searches for the position. If the same job posting appears in several cities, it may be a scam.
Be very cautious of any job that asks for personal information or money. Scammers often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up a direct deposit or training costs.
The Center for Rural Health Development has announced that Barb Thaxton, former coordinator for the West Virginia Oral Health Coalition, has been hired as program manager for the West Virginia Immunization Network (WIN).
Prior to her new position, Thaxton spent several years in the dental field in private practice, public health and research.
In her new role, Thaxton will oversee the daily operations of WIN, collaborate with partner organizations and individuals to identify and resolve challenges and barriers improving vaccination rates, and develop and monitor an annual plan to move WIN forward in meeting long-range goals.
