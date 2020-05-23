Analysis: More than 100,000 have lost health insurance
According to an analysis by West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, updated estimates using new unemployment numbers show that just over 100,000 West Virginians have likely lost their health insurance during the COVID crisis – over 65,000 who are estimated to have directly lost their coverage due to job loss and another 35,000 people likely to have lost coverage as dependents on employer-sponsored plans. There were 108,000 total uninsured West Virginians in 2018.
● ● ●
Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recently announced the eligibility for additional CARES Act relief funding for higher-education institutions across West Virginia. This funding in particular supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
In southern West Virginia, Bluefield State College received a $1.69 million grant as a HBCU, and in the Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP), Concord University received $100,349 and Appalachian Bible College received $11,669. Schools receiving funding through Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE) were Fayette Institute Of Technology - $393,837; Academy Of Careers and Technology - $325,830; West Virginia School Of Osteopathic Medicine - $252,964; and Appalachian Bible College - $249,350.
● ● ●
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has announced a $3.75 million grant to Appalachian Community Capital (ACC) for the ARC-ACC Emergency Business Response Assistance Program for the region’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and other mission-driven development finance lenders serving small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The program will help designated community-based lenders cover operational costs and offset some of the income they are losing by suspending or reducing payments from their borrowers during the COVID-19 crisis.
● ● ●
Twenty-eight health centers across the state are sharing $9.8 million in federal funds from the CARES Act to expand their capacity for coronavirus testing, according to a press release from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.
In southern West Virginia, Community Health Systems Inc. of Beckley received $783,409; Cabin Creek Health Systems Inc. of Dawes received $394,729; New River Health Association Inc. of Scarbro received $360,679; Bluestone Health Association Inc. of Princeton received $333,619; Rainelle Medical Center Inc. of Rainelle received $288,379; and Monroe County Health Department of Union received $242,014.
● ● ●
Dividends, revenues
Summit Financial Group Inc. on Thursday announced its Board of Directors recently declared a second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.17 per share payable on June 30 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15.