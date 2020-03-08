U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,999,596 from the National Science Foundation for math teachers across West Virginia through the West Virginia University Research Corporation.
l l l
Philanthropy West Virginia’s membership has elected Megan Hannah of WV American Water and Elizabeth Pellegrin of the Charles & Mary Fayne Glotfelty Foundation to their first three-year term on the board of directors (2020 to 2023). They join a diverse team of leaders on Philanthropy West Virginia’s board of directors.
The directors include philanthropic leaders representing a diversity of geographies, careers and organizational roles in philanthropy such as CEOs, board members, staff leaders, and philanthropists. These leaders include groups such as philanthropy leaders at corporations, private and family foundations, community foundations, and health care conversion foundations.
l l l
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has applauded the Trump administration’s approval of the cost share adjustment for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and West Virginia from 75 percent federal-25 percent state to 90 percent federal-10 percent state. The approval for the federal cost-share increase for recovery projects associated with the 2016 severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in West Virginia will not only increase the federal funding on public assistance projects going forward, but granting this cost-share increase is retroactive, resulting in tens of millions of additional dollars given back to West Virginia.
l l l
Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing, family-owned and operated convenience store chains, has again been named one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine. This list, now in its 23rd year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. Sheetz was ranked 80th on this year’s list.
Companies opt to participate in a selection process, which includes an anonymous employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire regarding their programs and employee practices. Great Place to Work® then evaluates each company using a methodology based on five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.
l l l
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. have announced $2,243,658 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Head Start programs in West Virginia.
l l l
Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF) has announced its Board of Directors recently declared a first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.17 per share payable on March 31 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, representing a 13 percent increase compared to the $0.15 paid in Q4 2019.
l l l
Send your company briefs – promotions, hires, awards, etc. – to rhnews@register-herald.com.