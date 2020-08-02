WVU hospitals recognized as being among the best
Six WVU Medicine hospitals – four member hospitals and two managed hospitals – have been recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2020-21. This year’s rankings also include the WVU Medicine Urology Program’s fourth consecutive national ranking, and WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital’s designation as the number one hospital in the state.
In addition to Urology, which was ranked 40th in the country, Ruby Memorial Hospital’s Nephrology, Neurology and Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, and Pulmonology and Lung Surgery programs were all recognized as High Performing specialties.
Six WVU Medicine hospitals were designated as High Performing in the Procedures and Conditions category. They are:
Berkeley Medical Center, Camden Clark Medical Center, Ruby Memorial, Uniontown Hospital, United Hospital Center and Wheeling Hospital.
● ● ●
Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, announced this week grants from the Federal Aviation Administration to two airports on southern West Virginia. The funding is made available through the CARES Act.
● The Mercer County Airport Authority is receiving $563,981 to expand the general aviation apron to meet FAA standards at Mercer County Airport.
● The Raleigh County Airport Authority will receive $368,421 to repair existing taxiway and runway at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
● ● ●
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is continuing its live webinars on agricultural subjects next week.
The webinars are called the Homesteading Series and allow industry experts and local producers to share knowledge. The webinars are recorded and can be viewed on the agency’s YouTube channel.
Webinars in June and July covered backyard chickens, canning, preservation and freezing, small fruit production, goat herding, West Virginia dairy farming, farm tool use and maintenance and forest farming.
August topics will cover culinary and medical herbs, fresh cut flowers, pasture pork and processing, and consumer impact of West Virginia-grown products.
Links to participate will be provided on the agency’s website and social media.
● ● ●
A day after their leaders faced five hours of interrogation in Congress over allegations their power and influence is out of control, four of the biggest American tech companies saw their combined market value swell by $250 billion thanks to earnings that shocked even Wall Street.
Shares of Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. built on already-torrid rallies after each reported earnings or revenue that crushed analyst estimates. Combined, the companies put up sales of $200 billion in the three months ended in June, , with Amazon reporting a record quarter.
— The Register-Herald