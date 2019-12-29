West Virginia Lottery Daily 4 players who played the numbers 1-1-1-1 won big on Christmas Day when the quadruple ones popped up during the Lottery’s nightly draw show for the first time ever.
A total of 143 players shared in a payout of $357,500 for the Daily 4 game, the largest single draw payout for the game since June 6, 2013, when 465 winners shared in a payout of $850,000 thanks to the number combination of 1-2-3-4.
Daily 4 drawings are televised Monday through Saturday at 6:59 p.m. Tickets are $1 and players can purchase tickets at any West Virginia Lottery up until 6:49 p.m. on a draw date. For more information on the Daily 4 game visit https://wvlottery.com/draw-games/daily-4/.
Concord University recently hosted its second pitch competition on campus at University Point. There were several entries. The contestants were given 90 seconds to “pitch” their business ideas, along with two minutes of follow-up questions from the judges.
First place and $500 were awarded to Kyla Marshall for her idea Pet Promotions. Marshall is a sophomore majoring in biology and in recreation and tourism management. She is from Mineral Wells.
Second place and $250 were awarded to Madison Lilly for her idea Dream Planning. Lilly is a sophomore majoring in business administration with a concentration in management and a minor in entrepreneurship. She is from Beaver.
Third place and $100 were awarded to Nickolas Shrewsbury for his idea Discovery Church. Nick is a junior majoring in business administration with a concentration in management and a minor in entrepreneurship. He is from Princeton.
After receiving the Wyoming County Commission’s State of Emergency Declaration concerning the critical water supply issue at the Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District, Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement.
“I have directed the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to continue working with the PSD to meet their short-term emergency needs. DHSEM personnel have been working with the PSD for over three weeks, right after the issue was first brought to my attention. I have directed my staff to explore all available State resources, including working with the West Virginia Water Development Authority, to find a permanent solution to this issue.”
