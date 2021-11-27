FirstEnergy planning West Virginia solar energy project
FirstEnergy Corp. has applied to build five solar energy projects throughout its West Virginia service territory.
The Akron, Ohio-based utility company estimates that the projects, if approved by West Virginia regulators, would generate 50 megawatts of power, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The plans comply with a 2020 bill passed by the Legislature that permits electric utilities to own and operate up to 200 megawatts of renewable generation facilities. They would not displace the company’s current coal-fired generation capacity.
The application was submitted through FirstEnergy’s two subsidiaries, Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
Construction could begin as early as 2022, with all projects expected to be completed by 2025.
The sites include a 26-acre reclaimed ash disposal site in Berkeley County, a 51-acre site adjacent to a Mon Power substation in Hancock County, a 95-acre site in Monongalia County and a 44-acre reclaimed strip mine property in Tucker County. A fifth location is under review.
The Associated Press
● ● ●
On Wednesday, Gov. Justice took time out of his remarks about Covid-19 to present checks for $500,000 each to two West Virginia food banks: the Mountaineer Food Bank and the Facing Hunger Foodbank. This marks the second year in a row that the governor has been able to award funding to the food banks.
Justice was joined for the briefing by Cyndi Kirkhart, executive director of the Facing Hunger Food Bank; and Brianna George, chief development officer for Mountaineer Food Bank.
● ● ●
Gov. Justice announced this past week that the Jobs & Hope West Virginia program now has a new and improved website, making it easier for people to learn about the program and start their journey to land a job.
Jobs & Hope operates within the West Virginia Department of Education and is the result of a concept brought forth by Gov. Justice during his 2019 State of the State address to remove barriers to job opportunities for those recovering from addiction. Since its inception in 2019, the program has had more than 232 participants graduate.
● ● ●
Boone Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood has been appointed to serve as a member of the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) Board of Trustees.
The mission of the WVHA is to support its members in achieving a strong, healthy West Virginia.
The WVHA Board seeks to be representative of the membership and, to the extent possible, include diverse members from different size, ownership, function and location of hospitals. In their Board role, all members of the Board of Trustees are expected to understand and represent the vision, mission and goals of the Association rather than individual interest or constituency.