Deputy director atSt. Louis center to head up Beckley VA
Desmond McMullan has been appointed as the new director of the Beckley VA Medical Center effective Sunday, April 26.
McMullan will oversee delivery of health care to more than 12,000 Veterans and an operating budget of $98 million at the Beckley facility.
McMullan is serving as the Deputy Medical Center Director at the VA Healthcare System, St Louis, Mo.
McMullan earned a Master of Business Administration at Webster University; a Bachelor of Business Administration, National University; an Associate Science, Logistics, Community College of the Air Force.
● ● ●
West Virginia University has received a federal award of $100,000 for space research from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Established Program to stimulate competitive research. This funding was made available under the Rapid Response Research program and will help WVU develop an artificial intelligence-based framework for real time radio-frequency interference detection and mitigation.
● ● ●
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration has announced a $2.3 million grant to The New River Transit Authority as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The New River Transit Authority in Beckley will use the funds to support operating expenses in response to COVID-19.
● ● ●
Funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the sum of $1.3 million has been directed to the Raleigh County Community Action Association Head Start programs.
● ● ●
Communities across West Virginia will share a federal appropriation of $6 million to aid older adults and individuals with disabilities in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living received additional funding in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Specifically, these grants will fund home-delivered meals, in-home care services, services to families and caregivers, and support to centers for independent living across West Virginia.
● ● ●
West Virginia is eligibile for $86.6 million to support continued learning for K-12 students whose educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus. This funding is made available through the U.S. Department of Education’s Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), which received additional funding in the CARES Act.
● ● ●
