State parks holding job fair at Pipestem
The West Virginia State Parks system will host an on-site and virtual job fair at Pipestem Resort on May 11 to recruit people for positions at the park.
The job fair, hosted in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Workforce West Virginia and the Region 1 and Region 3 Workforce Development boards, will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The open-air job fair will be located at the park visitor center, near the Canyon Rim Center.
Registration is available at region3wibkc.org. Those who are unable to attend in person or online may still send an application to DNRHR@wv.gov or directly to the park at the following address:
Pipestem Resort State Park
3405 Pipestem Dr.
P.O. Box 150
Pipestem, WV 25979-0150
Office: 304-466-2804
Fax: 304-466-2803
● ● ●
Concord University freshman Henry Wallace has been selected as the first recipient of the Gregory and Mary Aloia Veteran Scholarship.
Wallace is majoring in Business Administration with a Management emphasis. He is also a Specialist (E-4) in the Army Reserves, having served for more than three years through the Army Reserves Center based in Bluefield. Henry’s hometown is North Spring, W.Va.
To receive the scholarship a student must be a veteran and be active in the Student Veterans Association. The scholarship award is $500. Dr. Gregory Aloia, who served as Concord’s President from 2008 to 2013, and his wife, Mrs. Mary Aloia, who was the University’s First Lady during this time, established the scholarship.
● ● ●
United Bankshares, Inc., reported record earnings for the first quarter of 2021 of $106.9 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, up from earnings of $40.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020.
First quarter of 2021 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.64 percent, 9.97 percent and 17.20 percent, respectively, compared to annualized returns of 0.82 percent, 4.82 percent and 8.77 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.
The record earnings were primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities, driven by an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market, the impact of the Carolina Financial Corporation acquisition and a lower provision for credit losses primarily due to better performance trends within the loan portfolio and an improved future macroeconomic forecast under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard.
“We earned record net income of $107 million, record diluted earnings per share of $0.83 and delivered an annualized return on average assets of 1.64 percent,” said Richard M. Adams, United’s Chairman of the Board and CEO, in a press release. “Our credit quality and regulatory ratios remain strong and position us well for continued growth as the economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
— The Register-Herald