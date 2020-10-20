Bob Murray retires as board chairman of U.S. coal giant

AP PhotoRobert Murray, center, chief executive of Murray Energy Corp., smiles while talking to Dave Canning, left, and Mike Glassom, right, two miners in charge of drilling bore holes into the Crandall Canyon Mine, before a news conference northwest of Huntington Utah, Sunday, Aug, 26, 2007. Murray, the founder and former president and CEO of a major U.S. coal operator that recently emerged from federal bankruptcy, has retired as chairman of the company's board. Murray ended a six-decade career by announcing his retirement Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 as board chairman of American Consolidated Natural Resource Holdings Inc. (AP Photo/Kenny Crookston)