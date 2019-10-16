Bluefield State College is a “top 15” public college in the South and second highest ranked public college in West Virginia, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” September 9, 2019 edition. Each year, U.S. News provides several categories of numerical rankings and lists.
BSC has the highest percentage (56 percent) among all southern regional public colleges in the category of “first year students in the top 25 percent of their high school class.” Bluefield State also has achieved the highest percent of classes with fewer than 20 students (89 percent) among all southern regional public colleges, and fourth nationally, in the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.
“We are honored to have been recognized once again among the top southern regional public colleges by U.S. News & World Report,” noted Dr. Ted Lewis, BSC Provost. “Bluefield State provides an outstanding educational environment with 11 nationally accredited programs a deeply supportive faculty and staff committed to helping students along their journey to success.”
“Our smaller class sizes allow students to work much more closely with their instructors and underscores the individualized instruction that students receive at Bluefield State College,” Lewis added.