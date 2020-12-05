Dana Blankenship isn’t sure what the future holds for her Blue Magnolia Clothing Co.
“It’s been a roller coaster of a year for sure,” she said.
The Beckley business, which had just found its identity as a clothing boutique with a touch of home décor, was burning bright on both ends with a popular storefront and an established online presence when Covid-19 made its way into southern West Virginia.
It’s a familiar story by now as Blankenship explains she made the decision to close her doors a week before Gov. Jim Justice ordered the closure of non-essential business in March.
But unlike other less fortunate businesses, Blankenship said the shutdown gave her tech savvy daughter Jessica the chance to fully focus on the online business.
“So, we put all our efforts into that for a long time and actually did very well during the shutdown,” she said. “We did great.”
And when the shutdown lifted, Blankenship said they kept the online momentum going while loosely running the store.
“Until July when we decided to close the store, which in our minds was going to be permanently,” she said.
The mother and daughter held a big sale of the merchandise in the storefront and, because they own the Eisenhower Drive building, decided to convert the storefront into a warehouse for their online inventory.
“We sold out of everything and it was very sad,” Blankenship said. “But it gave us the opportunity to focus on the online consistently because that was something we wanted to do anyway.”
Blue Magnolia’s online business has blossomed through their Thursday night Facebook Live sales, the addition of the Sezzle feature, which allows customers to buy now and pay later, and even their own Blue Magnolia shopping app.
“We’ve needed to reach outside our comfort zone for our business and our customers have been fabulous,” Blankenship said.
“Jessica has really worked hard on our webpage and on our branding making sure all of our packaging looks the same,” she added, explaining they’ve shipped to all but eight states, many of those during the pandemic.
But Blankenship chuckles when she refers to 2020 as a roller coaster and said she never knows what to expect.
The permanent closure of the storefront turned out to be temporary.
At least for now.
“So, then the holiday rolled around and you have that customer base that wants to come in and touch and feel and just be somewhere,” she said of their decision to change the warehouse back to a storefront.
In a year that isn’t 2020, Blue Magnolia would be filled with more holiday décor, but right now Blankenship said customers will find 85 percent clothing, shoes and jewelry and 15 home décor.
She said she typically orders decorative items from her vendors in the spring and summer.
“Not knowing where we would be at Christmas time, I didn’t order any holiday décor,” she said. “So, anything holiday I have in the store is because I got lucky last minute.”
And the roller coaster has also changed up clothing sales as Blankenship said sweaters are always popular during this time of year, but comfortable clothes are now among the most popular items both online and in the store.
She said she took the times into consideration when shopping for the holidays.
“We had to think this year, ‘Do we really need a bunch of sparkly holiday stuff? Probably not,’” she said. “Last year at this time I was ordering sequined tops and sparkly sweaters, but this year I kind of nixed it for comfy clothes like slippers, loungewear and stay-at-home type stuff. That kind of thing.”
And so far, so good.
Blankenship said they announced their plans to a few people and had a soft opening the weekend before Thanksgiving to work out the bugs.
“It was great,” she said. “Then we opened up for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and it was fantastic.”
Since then, they’ve slowly added days based on customer response and have also decided to open Tuesdays through Saturdays until Christmas.
Blankenship said she plans to stay open with limited hours through January for returns and exchanges and then make a decision about the storefront after that. January, she said, is historically a good month for the store.
“Of course, I don’t know what to expect anymore,” she said. “This whole year has been, we kind of go into it and just wing it. We don’t know how to base anything. I can’t base anything on how we did last year. I don’t know who is coming out, who wants to pick up in the store or who wants it shipped. I don’t know if people are spending money or if they’re not spending money.
“We just get up every morning and pray.”
But for now, Blankenship says she’s happy to be back.
“The online, Jessica thrives there, and I like the online, but I thrive in the store,” she said. “I like to do my displays and I like talking to people.”
And she said the customers who have stopped in have been happy, too.
“I will say we have built such a great customer base that has really loved on us a lot,” she said. “They were thrilled to see us open for the holidays and that made us happy.”
She said she thinks it’s due in large part to the service they receive at a locally owned store.
“I think the thing with small businesses is we offer personal service,” she said. “You know these people. You know their kids, you know their families. … If you think about it, how many places in Beckley can personalize your shopping unless you go to a small business?
“So, shop small.”
• • •
Blue Magnolia Clothing Co. is at 610 N. Eisenhower Drive.
Holiday hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit Blue Magnolia on Facebook or online at www.bluemagnoliaclothingco.com.
