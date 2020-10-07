Big Lots is excited to announce the grand opening of its newly remodeled store in Beckley, on Saturday, Oct. 10. This store will reflect a new format, which is part of a broader initiative of bringing savings with surprises in every re-designed aisle while offering trustworthy value and friendly service. Plus, October 10-17, customers will receive a coupon for $10 off $40 upon check out to use towards a future Big Lots purchase.
“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Beckley,” stated Joice Wirkus, senior vice president, marketing at Big Lots. “This redesign brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our assortment of affordable solutions in Furniture, Seasonal, Home, Food, and Consumables. We carry big brands like Broyhill, Sealy, and Ashley Furniture in addition to household essentials like Charmin, Clorox, Tide, Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi. We are also very proud to serve alongside the Beckley community and want our customers to know that we are continuing to invest in bringing them the best shopping experience.”
The newly renovated store, located at 4522 Robert C. Byrd Dr., Beckley, will be a showcase for the continued roll out of a new store layout and design across all Big Lots stores, both in new builds as well as in redesigns at existing locations.