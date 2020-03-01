Big Lots of the Future is coming to Beckley

Many 40-something and 50-something residents of southern West Virginia have memories of shopping at their local Big Lots store with their parents in the 1980s and 1990s.
As the family breadwinners stocked up on the marked-down groceries, make-up, hair care products and housewares at Big Lots, their teenagers warily watched the door, hoping that an equally self-conscious classmate did not spot them looking for close-out bargains.
Many of those teens grew into adults who love the high-quality products that Big Lots offers at discount. Beckley Big Lots store manager Charles Acord said Tuesday that, over the past 30 years, Big Lots has also grown.
It has morphed from a close-out store to a furniture and department store that is "somewhere between Kohl's and Walmart." Big Lots, which is headquartered in Ohio, is investing millions of dollars nationwide to open the "Store of the Future."
The Beckley store has been selected as a "Store of the Future." Big Lots is adding 14,000 square feet of retail space and more upscale lighting, displays and themed shopping for shoppers in the Beckley market.
Starting in March, a remodeling of the Robert C. Byrd Drive store will connect the old Club Carbon building with the existing 19,500-square-foot building, said Acord.
"It's been in planning, probably, for a little over a year," he reported. "Big Lots, as a company, is investing a lot of money back into every one of the stores, and they're opening new stores as well.
"They select certain markets, and they create a Store of the Future," said Acord, who has traveled to Baltimore, Md., and other markets to open the new Big Lots stores. "Store of the Future is basically the next wave.
"Big Lots, in the past, has had a negative stigma of being a close-out retailer," he explained. "Realistically, they're no longer just a close-out retailer."
Nowadays, he said Big Lots is, primarily, a furniture store.
When the Beckley store reopens, possibly in late August, it will offer 6,000 square feet of furniture and more theme shopping and seasonal wares.
"We're going from 1,800 square feet to 6,000 square feet in furniture," Acord said. "They're doing themes, too."
He said The Lot will be introduced at the new store. The Lot is a section for themed shopping that will change periodically.
"We'll have Camping Americana when we open," he said. "It's all theme merchandise — some soft lines, like clothing, and hard lines that are geared toward the Americana look and camping, combined."
The manager said Big Lots staff are excited to offer a Store of the Future to Beckley and for shoppers to enter their new Big Lots.
"Once people see the new store, you don't even know you're in a Big Lots," he promised. "It's totally, from floor to ceiling, it's complete, state of the art.
"State-of-the-art restrooms, there's trellis lighting," he said. "You can actually go to biglots.com and look at Stores of the Future on there.
"If you walked into one of them, you wouldn't even know you were at a Big Lots."
He said the store is currently liquidating existing merchandise to begin construction in March. Managers and staff plan to begin setting out merchandise in the remodeled store in July, and Big Lots plans a "soft opening" of the new store around Aug. 20.
Acord said the Beckley location will have to close for the remodeling, but shoppers may visit the Oak Hill store, which is a 13-minute drive.
Beckley Common Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry welcomed the Big Lots Store of the Future to Beckley.
"Beckley is the top retail center in southern West Virginia," Berry said. "We serve six counties here.
"People come here to shop and patronize our restaurants, and we have well over 200 restaurants in the City of Beckley.
"We're just a natural place for (Store of the Future)."