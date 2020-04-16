The AHF Products wood flooring production facility in Beverly, announced Wednesday temporary furloughs and layoffs affecting 215 employees. Supervisors, salaried operators, and maintenance and support staff are being fully or partially furloughed. Unionized employees are being laid off according to the provisions of their most recent collective bargaining agreement.
The company has previously made efforts to reduce spending on capital initiatives, and additional cost-savings measures include suspension of the company’s 401(k) match, pay reductions for those employees that are not being furloughed and a company-wide hiring freeze.