The Macado's in Beckley has closed, a sign posted to the door on Monday announced.
The restaurant at 3815 Robert C. Byrd Drive, which specializes in sandwiches and markets itself as popular with college crowds, opened about 10 years ago.
Macado's first location was in Roanoke, Va., in 1978. There is a location in Princeton with other Macado's locations in North Carolina and Tennessee, according to the corporate website.
The Beckley Macado's building is now available for rent, according to the sign posted Monday.
The building is located in a "doughnut hole" in Beckley — a place that is surrounded by the corporate limits of Beckley but is technically outside of the city.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said he hated to see Macado's close, even if the city does not lose tax revenue with the closure.
"We loved going out there," Rappold said. "It was fun. It was always a nice place, great atmosphere.
"My only hope would be that somebody else would come in with a similar menu or maybe a whole new look on things and take the great place over."
Macado's plans to open a new location in Bluefield, Va., later this year.