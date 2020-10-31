Connie Lewis, CPA, has enjoyed her last days of a a five-decade career, retiring Friday as a Certified Public Accountant.
And the spark came well before that. Lewis says she realized she had an interest in accounting after taking a high school bookkeeping class.
“I loved it,” Lewis said of the class. “I enjoy playing with numbers. With accounting, I knew I could go to school for four years, get a degree and make a good living.”
This is exactly what Lewis did. Following her high school graduation at Oakvale High School in Mercer County, where she was born and raised, Lewis went on to West Virginia University, where she graduated in May 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
In November 1971, she took and passed her CPA examination.
In 1974, she joined the West Virginia Society of CPAs, where she is still a member.
In 1970, shortly before receiving her CPA certification, Lewis took a job at H Wayne Mason and Company, where she stayed for nearly 20 years before opening her own practice, Connie Lewis, CPA, in July 1990.
Lewis says her decision to open her own office came from a need for independence.
“I was just kind of tired of working for someone else and for taking all the flak from the guys in the office. One day I just said, ‘OK, you can do this,’ and I have done it for over 30 years now.”
Lewis’ office has changed locations several times over the years but most recently occupied space on George Street in Beckley.
During her career, Lewis mainly worked on her clients’ tax returns, but also handled auditing, financial statements and financial planning.
“Accounting is precise. You have something and, although not every situation is the exact same, you know what you’re working with. You know where you came from and where you are going; you just have to find the process of getting there.”
One of the biggest influences in her career was Vivian Mason, the wife of H Wayne Mason and the first female CPA in West Virginia.
“I looked up to her,” Lewis said. “When I started in accounting, there were very few women, and now women dominate or are close to it. We talk about women’s rights and movements, and this is one area that I feel like we have done a good job.”
As for retirement, Lewis didn’t make the official decision to step down until last year.
“I have been saying I’ll retire in two or three years for at least 10 years,” she said, laughing. “But once I made that decision, I was ready to go.”
Lewis intends to stay in West Virginia for at least a year before moving to Florida to live near her sister. Once there, she plans to spoil her sister’s grandchildren, enjoy the warm weather and not do a single tax return.
“Over 50 years I have made wonderful friends, and that is the hard part of giving this up.”
Lewis’ last day at the office was Friday. Cynthia Bower, CPA – a friend whom Lewis has worked with for many years – will take over the office.
Lewis said she and Bower have acted as mentors for each other over the years.
“It has been a life of one deadline after the other,” Lewis said of her career. “I have had some good times, but even better times are coming.”