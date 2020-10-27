Beckley Common Council voted to "table" a motion that would have waived half of the two percent Business and Occupation tax for builders of the new Raleigh County Sheriff's Office headquarters at Pinecrest Industrial Park.
In August, Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter had asked Council to waive the B&O tax for the company that is constructing the $10.6 million headquarters. The requested waiver would have applied to $8 million of the project and would have averaged out to about $160,000 in B&O taxes.
After Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher balked at the waiver, Council amended the ordinance at the Oct. 13 meeting to a one percent waiver and passed the amended ordinance on first reading. Sopher and other members of Council supported it.
During the regular Council meeting on Tuesday, Council was set for a public hearing and final vote on the one percent waiver. However, city attorney Bill File warned that he had strong reservations about the proposed ordinance.
"There has been serious discussion on this matter," File noted. "We (Council) had a workshop, and we discussed it up there.
"I have spoken with other city attorneys regarding this matter," he added. "I have serious reservations about this ordinance.
"I am not prepared to state that, if it was adopted, that it would withstand scrutiny if it was challenged in court."
File said the city is expected to maintain a uniform tax rate that is equal in classification. If one business is given a break on taxes, File said, Council could be setting a precedent for other businesses to come to Council with similar requests, which would be more difficult to deny.
"It is up to Council to make the final decision," he added.
Ward III Councilman Kevin Price asked for a motion to table the proposed ordinance, which was seconded by Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock.
Price pointed out that technical difficulties had made it difficult to hear File when he spoke and said he wanted more information before supporting the ordinance.
"I would like to, personally, look at the code, myself, and see how it reads," said Price. "I feel, in such a matter as this, it would probably be better to table this and look at it in a much more micro-vision, in order that we do it right, if we do it."
Council unanimously voted to "table" the motion.
In other actions:
•The meeting, which was a remote meeting, suffered technical difficulties, with Council members unable to hear the mayor's feed from town hall in the early part of the meeting.
• Council accepted a single bid for the purchase of 15 rifles for Beckley Police Department. The bid was from Gun Works of San Antonio, Texas, for $34,475. The cost would be covered by police forfeitures, said Rappold. The bid was turned over to BDP Chief Lonnie Christian, city treasurer Billie Trump and At-Large Council members Sherrie Hunter and Cody Reedy for review.
• Council passed on first reading a proposed ordinance to refinance the city's Stormwater Revenue Bond, which was issued for $2 million in 2010 and is used by Beckley Sanitary Board for capital improvements. The amount to be refinanced is $1.353 million, File reported.
Attorney John Stump of Steptoe and Johnson in Charleston, who serves as the city's bond counsel, reported that purpose is to refinance the bonds for interest and cost savings. No new terms are being added and the pay-off date is still 2030.
Five banks had submitted proposals. Beckley Sanitary Board chose City National Bank, at a 1.59 interest rate with no prepayment penalty, for a cost of over $100,000 in savings to the city.
Stump said that the proposed ordinance was the first of four steps required to refinance. Three meetings, which includes a public hearing, are required for Council to pass it, along with a supplemental resolution at the final hearing.
• Council accepted a resolution, read by File, to accept $352,353 for West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
• File notified Council of an application by Little General Store #3015 to operate a ABCA Carryout on N. Eisenhower Drive.
• At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy asked if speed bumps could be added towards the end of the dead-end Woodlawn Avenue, where the city receives complaints of speeding. Rappold said that speed bumps would be met with opposition from BPD Chief Christian, Board of Public Works officials and others.
• Rappold said city officials met with Matt Bickey, the owner of the Raleigh Historic Playhouse and Theater, which the city leases from Bickey. The city has agreed to pay $1,000 a month for six months. Council in January approved a one-year agreement with Bickey Companies to lease the refurbished historic theater, which Bickey had said on Nov. 26 would be forced to close. Rappold said the six month extension will give arts groups an opportunity to perform shows at the venue, as the economy recovers from Covid, and that the rate is reduced by a third of what the city had paid under the original agreement.
• At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter thanked city department heads for being frugal. Rappold reported earlier that city department directors had saved $700,000 by cutting costs. A portion of the money was saved in salaries, said Rappold, because the city did not make new hires when employees resigned or retired.
• Hunter said the Chamber had produced an "unbelievable picture of our community" in the 2020 Lifestyle Magazine, a guide to living in southern West Virginia.
"This is something to be proud of," Hunter noted. She asked city residents to share it.
• Citizen Mamie Ellner asked the city to pave a portion of Charmaine Avenue and to replace a bridge that her brother and his wife use if they needed emergency services. Ellner said the couple, who live on Philemon Avenue, asked three years ago for the pavement and the replaced bridge, which Beckley Sanitary Board had removed when doing sewer work in the area. She also asked that a street lamp be added. Rappold said he would ensure that city officials spoke with her this week.
• Woodlands Village homeowner Lee Tucker asked the city for help in adding street lights at his subdivision. He said that homeless people are wandering in the development, that several homes have had break-ins and suggested that many seniors and children who live in the area, including his own autistic daughter, need safer lighting.
Tucker said he built a house at Woodlands Village four years ago and that he was told prior to building his home that there would be street lights.
"We've been here here four years now, and nothing has happened," said Tucker. "I've talked to (Councilman Price) about this.
"He said it's not going to happen. I'd like y'all to reconsider this," he added. "We are city taxpayers, and the city takes care of this area."
He said he would be happy if the city added just half the street lamps necessary to lighten the subdivision, under a street lamp initiative that Price is currently working on. He asked if the city could require the developer to place street lamps.
"If he had it in the contract to have this done, then I feel he needs to be held responsible for getting them put up," Tucker said.
He added that he would not have built in the city if he had known that street lamps would not be provided.
Rappold said he had received a copy of a letter from Tucker regarding the street lamps and had forwarded it to Price, File, Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump, recorder-treasurer Billie Trump and Chief Code Enforcement Officer Bob Cannon.
"I don't think it's as cut-and-dry as we would like it to be," Rappold said. He told Tucker a city official would be contacting him.