Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will have its 100-year anniversary gala at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday, May 1, from 6 to 10 p.m.
The gala will have a Derby theme. Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest, frilliest attire. Ladies are asked to let their inner southern belle out to play; men have so many ways to dress up. The gathering will feature Southern themed food and beverage, entertainment and dancing, contests for best hat, spiffiest suit and best dressed couples.
The event will honor Outstanding Young Business Leader under 40, Volunteer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Community Leadership Award and Top Ten Long-standing members.
RSVP by April 24 to 304-252-7328 or chamber@brccc.com