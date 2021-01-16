In southern West Virginia in the dead of winter, roaring fireplaces keep hearths and homes warm and cozy.
But some hearts keep summer alive all year round, and those folks are already thinking about sunny days by the pool.
A new downtown Beckley business can help sun seekers and snow bunnies alike find heaven in their own little corners of the world – either in front of a crackling fire or by a sparkling swimming pool.
“We do, basically, the whole nine yards as far as fireplaces and pools go,” said Noah Shrewsbury, who owns A&D Stoves and Pool in the new showroom at 314 S. Fayette St., across from Best Fabric and Foam.
The name is familiar to many in Beckley. For decades, Homer and Donna Marcum operated A & D Chimney Stoves and Pool on Eisenhower Drive and near Maxwell Hill. Now, the Marcums have passed the business to Shrewsbury, who has renamed it A&D Stoves and Pool.
Shrewsbury is the owner of Noah’s Handyman Services, Southern West Virginia Home Improvement, Independent Contracting Co. and Alpine Builders’ Group. He and his wife, Crystal, bought a historic building in downtown Beckley.
Shrewsbury was charmed by the building’s history as a former valet parking garage for a now-gone hotel and had a plan to bring a retail business to downtown Beckley.
“I’ve been in business for a long time,” Shrewsbury explained. “When we bought the new building, it’s a huge, 17,000-square-foot building.
“I wanted to do something retail out of it,” he recalled. “We’ve got this big, huge building, and we may as well make money off of it.”
Shrewsbury said his businesses are always a reflection of his Christian faith and his love of family.
“The thing about us, as a company, our employees are just as much family,” he said. “We want everybody to understand that, with us growing and us building things, it’s not just for us.
“This is just as much for them as it is for me, because when you own a business, at the end of the day, I have several men who work for me who depend on me for their families.”
When he and Crystal were looking to bring a retail shop into their downtown Beckley warehouse, their sense of family led them to acquire the business from the Marcums, who are their friends.
“They were a Christian-based company, and that’s what we’ve been, and they’d rather do somebody right than make money,” said Shrewsbury. “That’s just the way it should be.
“They’re involved with helping with the transition and basically passing the torch.”
A&D has a showroom of pools, stoves, smokers, and grills and offers a one-stop shop to take care of a chimney or pool.
“We can do the full monte,” said Shrewsbury. “We do everything that needs to be done to create their dream oasis.”
The store offers pools of any size or shape, including oval, round and rectangle. A&D installs pools, builds decks, sells chemical and does all electrical work for pool areas.
“We’re going to be selling hot tubs,” said Shrewsbury. “Right at the moment, it’s hard to get them for anybody, because they sold out last year when nobody could go anywhere” during the pandemic.
Chimneys are available at the store, along with services that include cleaning, relining, tuck points and caps.
A&D sells pellet, gas, propane, wood and coal stoves and offers block replacement and repair for fireplaces, along with stone placement.
Crystal said that the couple’s teen daughters, Jasmine and Jayden, will work at A & D, and their youngest daughter, Piper, will also “help.”
“We’re excited, and we hope people will shop local,” she said.
More information is available by calling 304-252-2054.