The Beckley Art Center will host a Black Business and Arts Expo on Saturday, Feb. 29, in honor of Black History Month.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the center, at 600 Johnstown Road in Beckley, which is calling all black business owners and artists to make the public aware of what they have to offer to the community.
Currently, those taking part include Lady D’s Not Just Music, Dubious on Main, ShoNuff Bling, Phoenix Entertainment, Amazing Grace Accessories, The Cat’s Meow Crafts and Decor, Art by Robby Moore, and Art by Shayar.
Tony Martin will speak at the event, and organizers are still accepting vendors to take part.
“This is a low-cost way to promote and sell your wares,” said Doris Fields, also known as local musician “Lady D.” “There are still spots available. First come, first served. If you cannot participate in person, please consider providing promotional material that can be displayed to make sure your business is represented.”
There will also be raffles, giveaways, and special guests.
To take part in the expo, contact 681-207-3873 or email ladie_d@hotmail.com.
Jordan Hatfield