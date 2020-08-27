Looking for a rewarding career in health care?
Beckley ARH Hospital will have a Drive-Thru Career Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center at 200 Armory Drive in Beckley.
Beckley ARH is seeking RNs, LPNs, nursing aides, environmental services workers, kitchen and cafeteria helpers and more. Ask about ARH New Non-Benefitted Nursing Aide pay rates.
ARH offers health, dental and vision benefits; short- and long-term disability; life insurance, retirement and more. Job seekers can apply for ARH positions at www.arhcareers.org.
“Those attending the Drive-Thru Career Fair will have an on-site interview with ARH managers and recruiters, so come prepared,” stated Rocco Massey, community CEO for Beckley ARH Hospital. “There will even be same-day job offers. We encourage anyone interested in a job with Beckley ARH to apply online at arhcareers.org before you arrive at the Career Fair.”
ARH follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements of social distancing and mask wearing.
For more information, email careers@arh.org or call 304-255-3559.